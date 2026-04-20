Drivers in and around Llanfair Green are being warned of disruption next month as a series of temporary road closures are planned to allow essential BT works to go ahead.
Monmouthshire County Council has confirmed that sections of Danygraig Road and adjoining country lanes will be closed between Monday, May 4 and Tuesday, May 12, with works taking place daily between 9.30am and 3.30pm.
The closures will affect parts of Danygraig Road, the C13.7 route from Cymmerau to Llanfair Grange, and the road between Llanfair Grange and Pont Gilbert. The council says the measures are necessary to allow poling and civil engineering works to be carried out safely.
Signed diversion routes will be in place via the B4521, Pool Hall Road and Great House Road, and alternative routes using the C13.7.
Access to homes and businesses will be maintained wherever possible, and motorists are advised to allow extra time for journeys.
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