Motorists travelling through villages to the north and east of Abergavenny are being advised to allow extra time for journeys as a series of temporary road closures and traffic restrictions continue across rural parts of Monmouthshire to enable essential telecommunications work to be carried out.
Monmouthshire County Council has confirmed that Cefn Llaithan Road in Llangattock Lingoed has been closed since Wednesday, April 23, with works due to be completed on Sunday, April 27. The closure affects a stretch of approximately 1.3 kilometres from the junction with Great House Road, with activity taking place between 9am and 3.30pm each day. Drivers are being diverted via Great House Road, Danygraig Road, New Inn Road and New Line Road, and residents along the route can expect access to be maintained wherever possible.
Further disruption follows on Talycoed Road in Llantilio Crossenny, where a substantial section of road has been closed since April 27 to allow BT cabling works to take place safely. The closure extends for around 1.4 kilometres from the junction with Brynderi Road and is scheduled to remain in place until Friday, May 1, again operating during daytime hours. Signed diversions direct traffic along Brynderi Road, the B4233 and back onto Talycoed Road, with motorists asked to observe signage carefully and avoid unnecessary journeys where possible.
A shorter closure is also planned for Brynderi Road in the village of Brynderi on Tuesday, May 5. Around 120 metres of road south of the B4521 junction will be closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm to allow further BT cabling works to be completed. A local diversion will route vehicles along the B4521 and the C19.1 Hill House to Llymon Brook road.
The council says the works form part of a wider programme to improve telecommunications infrastructure in rural parts of the county, supporting improved connectivity for homes, businesses and farms. While Temporary Traffic Regulation Orders allow for restrictions to remain in place for up to 18 months, officers stress that all of the current schemes are expected to be completed within the dates advertised, subject to weather conditions and unforeseen issues.
Road users are being encouraged to plan ahead, follow signed diversion routes and take extra care when travelling near work sites. The council has thanked residents, businesses and agricultural users for their patience and cooperation while the improvements are carried out.
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