Further disruption follows on Talycoed Road in Llantilio Crossenny, where a substantial section of road has been closed since April 27 to allow BT cabling works to take place safely. The closure extends for around 1.4 kilometres from the junction with Brynderi Road and is scheduled to remain in place until Friday, May 1, again operating during daytime hours. Signed diversions direct traffic along Brynderi Road, the B4233 and back onto Talycoed Road, with motorists asked to observe signage carefully and avoid unnecessary journeys where possible.