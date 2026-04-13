Motorists in parts of rural Monmouthshire are being advised to plan ahead as a number of temporary road closures are scheduled throughout April to allow essential telecommunications work to take place.
Monmouthshire County Council has confirmed that several roads across Llantilio Crossenny, Llandewi Rhydderch, Llangattock Lingoed, Bont and Llanfapley will be affected by short-term closures while BT carries out cabling, poling and associated civil engineering works.
In Llantilio Crossenny, sections of Brynderi Road, Brynderi School Lane and Talycoed Road will be closed during daytime hours on April 21 and 22. Further disruption is expected from April 27 to May 1, when a longer stretch of Talycoed Road will close to enable additional cabling work. These closures are expected to operate between 9am and 3.30pm, with signed diversion routes in place via surrounding roads.
Meanwhile, residents in Llandewi Rhydderch can expect a full-day closure of Plough Lane on April 15, between 8am and 5pm. The closure will allow the safe installation of new telegraph poles, with a diversion available via Plough Road and the B4233.
Additional closures are also planned in the Llangattock Lingoed area, where a section of Cefn Llaithan Road will be closed from April 23 to April 27, operating between 9am and 3.30pm. The affected stretch runs for around 1.3 kilometres from its junction with Great House Road. Diversions will be signposted via Great House Road, Danygraig Road, New Inn Road and New Line Road.
In nearby Bont, motorists can expect further disruption on April 22, when sections of Danygraig Road and Great House Road will close during the morning and early afternoon. These closures are needed to allow BT poling and civil works to be completed safely, with two signed diversion routes available depending on direction of travel.
Drivers travelling through Llanfapley are also advised of a temporary closure on the B4233 on April 17, between 11am and 5pm. The closure will affect a short section near Tytac Road and will require a wider diversion using the A40, A465 and surrounding routes.
The council says reasonable access will be maintained for properties wherever possible and is urging motorists to follow diversion signs, check routes in advance and allow extra time for journeys during the period of works.
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