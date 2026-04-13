In Llantilio Crossenny, sections of Brynderi Road, Brynderi School Lane and Talycoed Road will be closed during daytime hours on April 21 and 22. Further disruption is expected from April 27 to May 1, when a longer stretch of Talycoed Road will close to enable additional cabling work. These closures are expected to operate between 9am and 3.30pm, with signed diversion routes in place via surrounding roads.