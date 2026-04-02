A new application has been submitted to establish a goods vehicle operating centre at West Gate Yard in Llanfoist, Abergavenny. Colin Jones, trading as Jones Scaffolding of Perseverance Road, Hereford, is seeking permission to base one goods vehicle at the Monmouthshire site. The application also includes approval for an additional operating centre for another single goods vehicle, with no trailers involved in either request.
Under licensing rules, residents or landowners living near the proposed operating centre have the right to raise concerns if they believe the operation could affect the use or enjoyment of their property. Any such representations must be made in writing to the Traffic Commissioner at Quarry House, Quarry Hill, Leeds, within 21 days of the notice’s publication. Copies of objections must also be sent to the applicant.
Guidance on how to make representations can be found on the UK Government website.
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