Car parking charges across Monmouthshire are set to rise next month as the county council implements a series of updated fees affecting dozens of long‑stay, short‑stay and residents’ parking locations. The revised charges, which come into force on 16 April , form part of the council’s latest variation to its Traffic Regulation and Speed Limit Consolidation Order.
The council says that aside from the updated prices, all other provisions—such as eligible vehicles, days and hours of operation, and maximum permitted stay—will remain unchanged.
The biggest changes affect council‑run car parks in Abergavenny, Chepstow, Monmouth and Rogiet, with most short‑stay and long‑stay tariffs rising by around 10 pence for the first few hours. For short‑stay car parks such as Tiverton Place and Trinity Terrace in Abergavenny, Nelson Street in Chepstow and Glendower Street in Monmouth, the cost of the first two hours will rise from £2.20 to £2.30, with similar increases for three‑ and four‑hour stays. Short‑stay season permits are also increasing—from £737 to £765 per year.
Many long‑stay sites, including Fairfield and Castle Street in Abergavenny, Welsh Street and Station Road in Chepstow, and Monmouth’s Cattle Market and Chippenham car parks, will see the price of a full day rise from £6.80 to £7.00, while the cost of long‑stay permits will increase from £600 to £620 annually. The popular multi‑day parking options are also rising slightly, with the five‑day tariff moving to £26 and the six‑day tariff remaining at £30.
Rogiet Country Park, which already offers the first three hours free, will see its all‑day charge increase from £6.00 to £6.20. Abergavenny’s Byefield car park, which operates a Tuesday‑only charge, will also rise marginally from £6.80 to £7.00.
Some car parks will experience only modest increases: Drill Hall in Chepstow and Monmouth Rowing Club, which offer all‑day parking at a reduced rate, will rise from £2.20 to £2.30, while their annual reduced‑rate permit will increase from £190 to £195.
Residents with parking permits will also see a small change. The cost of an annual permit will increase from £83 to £86, applying across all resident‑only parking locations.
The changes mark the latest adjustment in the county’s efforts to manage parking demand, maintain revenue for maintenance, and encourage higher turnover in busy town‑centre locations.
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