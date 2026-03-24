The biggest changes affect council‑run car parks in Abergavenny, Chepstow, Monmouth and Rogiet, with most short‑stay and long‑stay tariffs rising by around 10 pence for the first few hours. For short‑stay car parks such as Tiverton Place and Trinity Terrace in Abergavenny, Nelson Street in Chepstow and Glendower Street in Monmouth, the cost of the first two hours will rise from £2.20 to £2.30, with similar increases for three‑ and four‑hour stays. Short‑stay season permits are also increasing—from £737 to £765 per year.