Motorists across Monmouthshire are being warned to expect a flurry of disruption over the coming weeks as the county council rolls out a series of Temporary Traffic Regulation Orders (TTROs) affecting key rural and urban routes. The works, largely scheduled between March 20 and April 15 , include resurfacing, poling works, road closures and even a temporary speed restriction—touching communities from Abergavenny and Llanvetherine to Llandewi Rhydderch, Llwyn‑du and Goytre.
The largest scheme will see significant overnight closures on the A4143 between Waitrose and Heads of the Valleys Road in Abergavenny, running from March 20 to April 3 between 8pm and and 6am. These works are being carried out to facilitate major resurfacing, with multiple slip roads also shut as part of the scheme. Diversions will send drivers across the A40, A465 and key town routes.
In Goytre, Saron Road will close in two phases as MJ Quinn undertakes civil engineering works. Phase one run from March 23–April 2, followed by phase two from April 7-15, with daytime closures from9am–6pm. A signed diversion will guide drivers via Old Abergavenny Road and the A4042.
Nearby in Llandewi Rhydderch, two separate TTROs will temporarily shut C34.1 Ty Hir to Church Lane and Pant Lane for poling operations. The first closure takes place on March 23, operating between 8am–5pm, affecting around 100m of roadway. Pant Lane will then close on March 31 from 10am–5pm, with a diversion looping through the B4233 and Plough Road before linking back via Church Lane and Ty Hir.
Residents in Llwyn‑du will also see disruption on Tyrewen Lane, where a short but significant closure is planned on March 31 to accommodate poling work. The road, which is not a through-route, will remain accessible on site with short managed delays—but no diversion will be provided.
Finally, a temporary speed reduction from 60mph to 30mph will be introduced on the B4521 at Llanvetherine on 27 March, where single-lane working controlled by temporary signals will enable further poling operations. The restriction covers a stretch beginning 55m east of the junction with C13.7 and extending 205m.
Together, the notices reflect a concentrated push to deliver essential infrastructure improvements across the county. While delays are inevitable, the Council says reasonable access will be maintained wherever possible. Motorists are urged to plan ahead and allow extra time as spring roadworks season gets underway.
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