Further tests at a major road that saw traffic restrictions imposed earlier this year have revealed the extent of the problem is worse than originally feared.
At a public meeting on Monday evening, officers from Monmouthshire Council told the community that during their tap testing on Gilwern viaduct more concrete had broken away than they had expected. This could indicate more hollow spaces within the structure than initially thought.
Engineering consultants from WSP and Mott MacDonald had been asked to start assessments on February 25 to assess the state of the structure, which connects the village to Crickhowell.
It is hoped that the temporary traffic lights can be removed in April, but future closures could be necessary to carry out any repairs at a later date.
