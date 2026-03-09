A former Labour council leader has been confirmed as the new chair of the health board which covers the Gwent area just weeks after leaving his previous role.
Andrew Morgan OBE had been leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf Council for over a decade until his resignation earlier this year and was also in charge of the Welsh Local Government Association.
The surprise appointment was confirmed by Health and Social Care Secretary, Jeremy Miles MS, following a pre-appointment hearing by the Senedd’s Health and Social Care Committee, which is chaired by Monmouth MS, Peter Fox.
The new Chair has attempted to shut down allegations of cronyism within Labour ranks after Reform UK’s James Evans MS questioned the prospect of his appointment inside the committee meeting. Morgan was among the prominent Labour figures who support Jeremy Miles in a leadership contest against former First Minister, Vaughan Gething MS, which the former eventually lost.
"I am delighted that this afternoon Welsh Government has announced the appointment of Councillor Andrew Morgan OBE as the new Chair of the Health Board. Andrew is currently the Leader of RCT Local Authority and brings a wealth of experience in leadership, governance and public service,” said Niclola Prygodzicz, Chief Executive at ABUHB.
“Andrew will provide leadership to the Board, working closely with Non Executives and Executive colleagues to ensure that we continue to deliver safe, effective and compassionate care for our residents.”
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Ann Lloyd for her dedication and contribution during her tenure. Ann’s leadership and commitment to staff, patients and partners have made a lasting impact on the organisation.We look forward to welcoming Andrew when he starts on the 5th May."
Morgan will continue to lead Rhondda Cynon Taff Council until April.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.