We are all aware that unfortunately antisocial behaviour occurs in every town, including our own. It has recently been reported that two local areas of green space have been targeted, one of which was very badly damaged.
There is a small patch of land in Park Crescent which has been lovingly cared for by local residents for several years. Log roll surrounding the area has been torn out and completely destroyed, and the gardens trampled on.
In Bailey Park, a significant number of daffodils were reported to have been torn or cut out, and strewn all over the Avenue, just as they are coming into their best after a long and dreary winter.
Other smaller areas have been damaged too.Many will think that all this is unremarkable and not worth reporting. However, small misdemeanours can grow into far more serious ones if not nipped in the bud. Over the past few years, planters around Abergavenny have been overturned or contents removed or damaged, denying pleasure to residents and visitors alike.
Then there is the heartbreak, expense and sheer slog on the part of dedicated volunteers to put everything back in place, fully in the knowledge that it could easily happen again.
Why should a few irresponsible vandals be allowed to try and diminish the pride we take in our beautiful town? The Police have been informed, as has the Town Council. Anyone who witnessed the damage taking place, please contact the Police. Name withheld
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.