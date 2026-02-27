When the day arrived for the grand opening of the park on 6th of August, Edwin Tucker had received the following letter from Crawshay Bailey who was staying at the Pier Hotel in Brighton and dated 3rd of August 1883: “Dear Mr. Tucker – I am very sorry that in consequence of absence from home I shall not be able to be present at the opening of the new park on Monday next. Will you, therefore as an old inhabitant of the town, and as chairman of the Board of Improvement Commissioners for so many years, kindly represent me on that occasion? You are well aware of my views with regard to the park both as to management and otherwise, and I sincerely trust it may further conduce to the welfare of the town of Abergavenny, in which I feel so great an interest. – I remain, &c CRAWSHAY BAILEY.”