Schools and young people in Monmouthshire are invited to take part in a competition to design a poster encouraging people to buy Fairtrade Easter eggs and chocolate.
This exciting competition is supported by the Co-op, who’ve donated Fairtrade eggs as prizes for the winners.
Did you know that in the UK we eat around 80 million Easter eggs every year? That’s a lot of chocolate! But did you know that purchasing Fairtrade Easter products has many benefits for farmers and the environment?
By purchasing Fairtrade eggs, you’re ensuring that farmers receive a fair price for their work, with a guaranteed minimum price for their crops. Also, you get a Fairtrade premium, which farmers decide together how to spend to benefit their communities, such as healthcare, education or clean water.
Fairtrade cocoa also benefits the environment because, in addition to strong environmental standards, the Fairtrade mark guarantees that no tropical deforestation has occurred.
To take part, please send your poster to: Sustainability Policy Officer, Monmouthshire County Council, County Hall, The Rhadyr, Usk, NP15 1GA by Friday 20th March. When sending the entries in, please ensure you include the name, school and age/class of the young person taking part. Prizes are available for KS1, KS2 and KS3/4.
Entries will be displayed in our Community Hubs/Libraries in the run up to Easter.
Monmouthshire is a Fairtrade county, and every year lots of events are organised across the county to make people aware of the huge difference that popping a couple of Fairtrade items into their shopping basket makes to the lives of farmers across the world.
Councillor Catrin Maby, Cabinet Member for Climate and Environment, said, “It is great that our young people will be using their voices and artistic skills to help get that message out to communities. Good luck to everyone taking part.”
