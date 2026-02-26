When Reg first joined the Abergavenny Fire Brigade, they still had one engine where the bell had to be rung manually, and like a lot of his generation he would never go into details of the callouts he attended. There were several occasions when lives were saved thanks to the swift response of the retained firefighters, who would come running from every direction — from shops, farms, pubs and even their beds — leaving bicycles piled outside the station, shops unattended and cows mid-milking.