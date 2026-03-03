REFORM Senedd Member Laura Anne Jones has called for a public vote on Monmouthshire’s budget saying residentsare potentially facing an “eye-watering” 5.95 per cent council tax rise, as Monmouthshire County Council prepares to sign off its £230 million budget for 2026-27, at a cabinet meeting later today.
The increase would mark three consecutive years of council tax rises over five per cent since 2023, and Ms Jones says residents are already feeling the strain.
South Wales East MS, Laura Anne Jones has criticised the move and is calling for council tax referendums in Wales for significant rises, similar to the system in England, where increases of five per cent or more trigger a public vote.
“Families are already under pressure. Bills are rising everywhere and hard-working people are already feeling the squeeze. Yet the council's answer always seems to be the same — ask residents to pay more, for less services,” said Ms Jones
“For years, people have seen council tax go up while services fail to improve. More money in. No visible improvement out.“That is not good enough. Reform will not rubber-stamp increases that hit hardworking households first.
“Monmouthshire Council should let the residents decide if they think this council tax rise is worth it.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.