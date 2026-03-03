MONMOUTHSHIRE is the “highest paid area in Wales” according to new research.
Research from CV Maker analysed data from the Office for National Statistics on median gross weekly earnings for full-time employees across all Welsh local authorities.
Monmouthshire took the top spot in Wales with full-time workers earning an average of £773.50 per week, significantly above the Welsh average of £704 per week.
Nicky Klaasse, CEO at CV Maker said: "These figures highlight the significant wage disparities across different regions in Wales. While the national average weekly earnings sit at £704, there's a notable £154 gap between the highest and lowest-paying areas.
"For job seekers in Wales, this data provides valuable insights into where the highest earning potential might be found. Those willing to relocate or commute might find better financial opportunities in areas like Monmouthshire or Newport compared to regions like Merthyr Tydfil or Conwy."
Nearby Torfaen did not make the top ten. Sitting in eleventh place with average earnings of £693.90.
Newport earns the second-highest wages in Wales, with average weekly earnings reaching £740.10, more than £36 above the national average.
Flintshire ranks third with weekly earnings of £740.00, barely behind Newport by just 10 pence.
The Welsh capital, Cardiff, comes in fourth place with average weekly earnings of £736.10, which is £32.10 above the Welsh average.
Bridgend rounds out the top five highest-earning areas in Wales with weekly wages of £719.10, followed by Wrexham in sixth place at £714.20 per week.
Workers in Neath Port Talbot take home an average of £711.70 per week, placing the area seventh in the rankings.
Pembrokeshire ranks eighth with average weekly earnings of £711.30, just 40 pence behind Neath Port Talbot.
Swansea, Wales' second-largest city, sits in ninth place with average weekly earnings of £709.70.
The Isle of Anglesey completes the top ten with weekly earnings of £704.40. At the other end of the scale, Merthyr Tydfil has the lowest weekly earnings in Wales at £619.20, a substantial £84.80 below the Welsh average of £704.
Conwy has the second-lowest weekly earnings with full-time workers taking home £624.50 on average, which is £79.50 less than the Welsh average.
Workers in Powys earn the third-lowest wages in Wales with average weekly earnings of £645.30, which is £58.70 below the national average.
Carmarthenshire ranks fourth from the bottom with weekly earnings of £657.70, which is £46.30 less than the Welsh average.
Caerphilly completes the bottom five with average weekly earnings of £659.40, which is £44.60 below the Welsh average of £704 average of £704.
The data reveals significant regional disparities across Wales. The difference between the highest-paying area and the lowest is a substantial £154.30 per week, equivalent to over £8,000 annually.
The figures suggest a clear east-west divide in South Wales, with eastern areas like Monmouthshire and Newport offering significantly higher wages than western areas such as Carmarthenshire.
