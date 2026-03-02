Local community group, Crucorney Woodland Group, is celebrating after being awarded £14,000 in National Lottery funding to support its work managing an 11-acre woodland at Llanvihangel Court.
The group, a Community Interest Group, based in Llanvihangel Crucorney near Abergavenny, will use the money to expand and increase its activities and training in the woodland, as well as reaching out to a wider number of people to join and take part in activities.
Crucorney Woodland Group has been running since 2008 and is run by four volunteer directors and 30 volunteers.
The group now runs two midweek and two weekend sessions a month and activities range from charcoal making, wood harvesting, processing logs as well as construction projects. The group has recently rebuilt its wood store which was destroyed in a storm and intendsto improve its woodland teepee over the spring.
The new funding from The National Lottery Community Fund and will see an expansion of the group’s work as well as enabling new tools and training courses to be provided.
At the same time, the group will be able to continue its management of the woodland under an agreement with the owners of Llanvihangel Court.
Chairman of the Group, Simon Kitchen, said: “We’re delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund has recognised our work in this way. Now, thanks to National Lottery players we will be able to expand the work of the group and increase the number of people enjoying the activities in the wood.”
James Snodgrass a volunteer with the Group, said: “ I joined the Group over nine years ago and very much enjoy the work in the woodland aimed at increasing biodiversity and maintaining the woods for future generations.”
One ton or grab bags of logs, charcoal and biochar as well as details on how to join the group are available by contacting [email protected].
