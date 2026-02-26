Alan Jordon, 60, was tragically told there are cancer cells in his pre-auricular lymph nodes this year, leaving part of his face paralysed. Needing to be able to travel to health appointments at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport was one of the main reasons he decided to purchase the car. On February 11th, while completing this journey, the automatic car kicked itself out of drive and into neutral by itself. It’s a trip which would now be perilous to make.