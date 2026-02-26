An Abergavenny man has slammed a Welsh car dealer after the car he purchased from them broke down three times after driving away from the forecourt.
Alan Jordon, 60, was tragically told there are cancer cells in his pre-auricular lymph nodes this year, leaving part of his face paralysed. Needing to be able to travel to health appointments at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport was one of the main reasons he decided to purchase the car. On February 11th, while completing this journey, the automatic car kicked itself out of drive and into neutral by itself. It’s a trip which would now be perilous to make.
However, this was not the first time Mr Jordon had experienced the issue.
“While driving along the M1 to go to a family reunion, the car shifted from drive into neutral at 70 miles per hour,” he said.
“This was less than two months after purchasing the car. The RAC saw the vehicle at the roadside and said it wasn’t safe to drive, so I had the option of being driven home to Abergavenny or to be taken to my sister’s house in London.”
The vehicle was purchased from Car Centre Treforest. All cars sold by the company come with a three month warranty from the time of purchase.
On a third occasion, the gearbox would not move out of first gear. When he explained to the dealer the issue had not been solved, they insisted that the three month warranty had since expired.
“I have spoken to the salesman who quite simply told me it was the ‘end of the story’ and that I would have to pay for the car to be fixed,” Mr Jordon continued.
“After going to Citizens Advice, they informed me of my rights under the Consumer Rights Act 2015 and I am now of the opinion that Car Centre Treforest is simply choosing to ignore this.”
Under the legislation, used cars bought from a dealer within the first 6 months are legally presumed to have been faulty at the time of delivery. As a result, Mr Jordon believes he should be entitled to a free repair, replacement or a refund.
In response, Car Centre Treforest said it was aware of the concerns that had been relayed to them and that it took customer complaints seriously. The business also stressed it is committed to resolving disputes professionally.
“No independent inspection report or diagnostic evidence has been provided to us,” a spokesperson said.
“[The Consumer Rights Act] also affords retailers the legal right to inspect any goods and verify alleged faults before any remedy is determined.”
“Instead, we have been met solely with demands for remedies without being permitted to verify the claim. We have not been given the opportunity we are legally entitled to in order to assess the vehicle.”
“We are, and remain, willing to resolve the matter promptly and professionally. We require either access to inspect the vehicle or appropriate independent evidence of the alleged fault. Until that occurs, the matter cannot progress.”
Mr Jordon insisted that while transport of the vehicle and diagnostics had been offered to him, the proposal was for this to include an £800 cost to himself. He also says he has sent the dealer the current mileage twice and has invited them to view the vehicle.
