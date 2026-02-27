Renowned storyteller, Daniel Morden, returns to the Borough Theatre for his homecoming gig in Abergavenny this March with another tale to captivate the mind.
The Stars and their Consolations hits the stage at the Borough Theatre on Thursday March 26 for an immersive and thought-provoking experience as Morden collaborates with fellow storyteller, Hugh Lupton, to marry modern technology with old-school storytelling.
Morden, who lives in Abergavenny, told the Chronicle telling the story in a theatre setting will be a new experience for him.
“I’ve done lots of storytelling at The Borough and it is really fantastic for the town to have such a vibrant theatre where performers can make use of technology and acoustics to bring their act to life,” he said.
“This is a story I have told outdoors, once with silent disco technology as the audience laid down and looked up at the stars I was talking about. But for the first time Hugh and I are really trying to bring this to life with projections, electro-acoustic sounds, mood lighting and all sorts of technology to capture the audience’s imagination.”
“On a tour of theatres and art centres you really want to lean into what they have to offer as venues so that is what we are trying to do.”
Quite simply, the story itself is inspired by the night sky. It’s informative to the point where people will be able to recognise the stars in the sky and draw constellations themselves.
“I often get home late at night and look up at the night sky,” Morden said.
“I find it breathtaking. It is amazing and mysterious but for me, when I look up at the sky, I feel less alone. That is where the consoling part of it comes in for me. It is comforting.”
“Hopefully we are able to make a human connection and our enthusiasm transmits.”
Tickets are available now via The Borough Theatre’s website and the box office. Doors open at 7.30pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.