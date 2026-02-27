AAODS Juniors enjoyed a memorable half-term trip to London recently thanks to generous donations from two local organisations.
On Wednesday, February 18, 31 children from the Abergavenny-based musical theatre society boarded a coach bright and early, full of excitement for a day in the capital. Their first stop was a Wicked-themed workshop with the Wicked Active Learning Team, where they learned choreography, explored characters and gained an insight into what it takes to bring a West End production to life.
After the workshop, the group made their way to the Apollo Victoria Theatre for the matinee performance of the smash-hit musical Wicked. For many of the youngsters, it was their first time seeing a West End show, and the experience left them inspired and buzzing on the journey home.
The donation from Abergavenny Rotary Club covered the cost of the workshop, while support from St John’s Lodge 818 Freemasons, Abergavenny, helped towards the ticket costs, ensuring that every child who wanted to attend was able to do so.
AAODS Chairman Patrick Callaghan said: “We are incredibly grateful to both organisations for their generosity. Opportunities like this make such a difference to our young performers. To take part in a professional workshop and then watch a production of this scale was truly inspiring for them. It was a wonderful experience that will stay with them for a long time and help nurture the next generation of local talent.”
The next show in the AAODS calendar is the senior section’s run of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the Borough Theatre from April 22 to 25, which also includes many of the junior members.
Tickets for the show can be purchased via the Borough Theatre website at boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01873 850805.
