An Italian restaurant in the heart of Abergavenny could be named the best of its kind in Wales at a prestigious ceremony in London next month.
The finalists for the ‘Best Restaurant in Wales’ category were announced by the Italian Awards on social media on Monday February 16, with the Frogmore Street restaurant having been shortlisted as one of the twelve best establishments in the country by judges.
Owners can already expect a certificate in the post for such an achievement before the next round of judging begins to decide who will win the coveted title.
“Congratulations, what an amazing achievement,” said a spokesperson for the awards.
“Each category will have one overall winner along with a number of highly recommended, this will be announced at the Monday, 30th March 2026 at the London Marriott Grosvenor Hotel.”
Il Gusto is not the only Italian restaurant in town to have such an accolade to its name. Last year, Casa Bianca, which is situated just up the street, also won the title of Best Italian Restaurant at the Wales Food Awards at a celebration in Cardiff.
The establishments aren’t the only eateries in Monmouthshire in with a chance of success either, as Rustica, in Monmouth, is also shortlisted in the same category in Il Gusto.
Should the latter be named the Best Italian Restaurant in Wales by the Italian Awards, there could be a scenario where two restaurants on the same street are officially the best in the country.
