A new study has highlighted that Monmouthshire has increased its number of defibrillators more than almost any other county in Wales on the past year.
The news comes in a new report by Defibshop which shows that Monmouthshire’s stock of defibrillators has increased by more than 14 per cent against a national average of ten per cent - that means there’s an extra 37 life saving pieces of equipment across the county. This figure means there are now 31.9 defibrillators for every 10,000 residents up from 28 last year.
Kerry Fairhurst, Head of Marketing & eCommerce at defibshop, said, “ Expanding defibrillator coverage is the most effective way to enhance heart-safety in the areas where they are needed the most
