One road near a rural Monmouthshire village is causing regular damage to vehicles as potholes continue to cause issues for drivers in the county.
Motorists are being faced with heavy bills to replace tyres and repair their vehicles after hitting potholes, with one resident describing local routes as a ‘minefield’.
Now, the Senedd Member for Monmouth, Peter Fox MS, has written to Monmouthshire County Council and the Welsh Government to raise concerns about the state of the roads in the area.
“Potholes are an absolute scourge for motorists, but in Wales they really do seem so much worse,” he said.
“Every single road in the county has at least one pothole, but I am receiving more and more correspondence from residents about them increasing, with some posing a real threat.”
“We heard recently about someone who was knocked off their mobility scooter as a result of potholes, and countless instances of car tyres being punctures and much worse due to the condition of the road.”
On a visit to Cymro Road, near Llanelly, Mr Fox heard from frustrated motorists who had experienced frequent damage to their vehicles. Other areas have also been impacted, and there is now concerns that major routes are also being blighted by poor road surfaces.
Suggestions that motorways and major trunk roads are also peppered with potholes are also worrying drivers, suggesting roads which are designed to be more robust are equally brittle and repairs are not resolving the issues.
“I dread to think of the damage they could inflict on any vehicle, I don’t even think a lorry or tractor would escape unharmed from some of the holes in Monmouthshire,” Mr Fox continued.
“The A465 has recently undergone a programme of resurfacing works in 2025, but again there are reports of more potholes appearing, what are the Welsh Government doing?”
“I will be writing to Welsh Government to raise this, as this cannot go on. Wales deserves better.”
