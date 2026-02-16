A BODY to support cultural activity across one area of Gwent is to be established as part of a new council plan.
The Cultural Partnership Forum will lead on an action plan intended to increase activity and employment opportunities in the cultural sector in Monmouthshire.
Individuals will be nominated to the forum being established by Monmouthshire County Council and the body was described as being responsible for “moving towards the implementation phase” of the council’s cultural strategy for 2026 to 2036 by the council cabinet member responsible, Labour’s Sara Burch.
It will work with the Centre for Creative Economy at Cardiff University to understand and establish benchmarks and key cultural outcomes for Monmouthshire including economic, environmental and social benefits.
It will also develop initiatives to increase employment and wellbeing through engagement with the cultural sector.
Cllr Burch said the strategy has been developed over the past two years, including a consultation last summer with groups and individuals involved in cultural activities, and benefits already seen include the establishment of Caldicot’s first arts festival last year and a theatre costume library that is available to all performance groups in the county.
The strategy, which has been approved by the council’s Labour and Green Party cabinet, aims to collect information on groups and activities and hold that centrally as an easy way to find out what is available and for them to connect.
Cllr Burch said the strategy will also sit alongside placemaking plans, which aim to guide regeneration, for each town and the destination management plan “as we regonise cultural activity is a reason to visit Monmouthshire.”
Council leader Mary Ann Brocklesby said the council isn’t responsible for delevering the benefits and activies “but is the supporter”.
