A local employer has announced its plan to bring 130 new jobs to the area over the course of the next year, with plans to double in size over the next five years.
Abicare opened its second Welsh base, in Crickhowell, in 2025 to add to its current provision in Pontypool. But the provider now requires a host of care professionals to boost its ability to cover South Wales efficiently.
“With demand for quality homecare continuing to rise across all areas of the South West and South Wales, we are receiving an unprecedented number of enquiries, both privately and from our local health service partners, for individuals who wish to be cared for in the comfort of their own home,” said Operations Manager, Mark Chandler.
“In order to meet this increase in demand and also support the Government’s ‘home first’ initiative, we need to grow our team and are therefore looking to appoint a minimum of 130 new carers to deliver a range of personal and social care services to our expanding portfolio of care recipients.”
The local employer already comes with high praise, as the new branch was opened by Wales rugby legend, James Hook, who said it was important to support investment in local people to deliver care on the front line.
Any new care professionals would contribute towards the target of filling an additional 1,000 care hours per week in Monmouthshire, Powys and Torfaen as well as an additional 40 live-in hours.
No previous experience is necessary and roles can be undertaken on a full or part time basis, or in just a few hours each week to fit with existing work or family commitments. There are positions available to suit those looking for a new career in care, or those in retirement who simply wish to remain active and busy.
Everyone appointed will receive a thorough induction, comprehensive training and access to Abicare’s exceptional personal development, wellbeing and internal engagement programme.
“It’s a hugely exciting time for all involved as we drive towards our overall aim of making Abicare the first choice for exceptional homecare in the South West and South Wales and we are looking for the right people to join us on this journey,” Mr. Chandler continued.
“I would urge anyone interested in a fulfilling career in care to get in touch.”
Potential applicants should visit www.abicare.co.uk/current-vacancies, email [email protected] or call the dedicated recruitment line on 01722 342775.
With plans to work collaboratively with local public service health and social care providers, Abicare is registered with both the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in England and Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW). Those searching for further information on how to access care in the home are urged to visit www.abicare.co.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.