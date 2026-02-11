DESPITE objections a wedding venue near Abergavenny will be able to hold events for an extra five months a year.
But the numbers of guests that will be able to attend the festivities will be capped at 80.
At a meeting of Bannau Brycheinog National Park Authority’s (NPA) Planning committee on Tuesday, February 10 members received plans by Kimberly Fry for seasonal tipi for weddings inside a walled garden, along with associated car parking, mobile toilets, landscaping and drainage, and the retention of an existing gazebo at Duffryn Mawr country house, Gilwern.
The venue already had permitted development rights to hold weddings for 28 days a year and the proposal will allow the firm to extended this to a six-month period from April to October.
Several objectors spoke at the meeting and their arguments centred on the increase sound as well as the increasing number of cars using small country roads from Common Road in Gilwern to get to the venue.
NPA authority member and Monmouthshire county councillor for the area Simon Howarth (Independent – Llanelly Hill) had called in the application in front of the committee and spoke to objects against the proposal
Cllr Howarth said: “This is just not a yearly venue for 80 persons and parking; it advertises and has for several years on websites for weddings of up to 200 guests.”
Due to this he believed the information submitted with the plans was wrong.
He went on to outline his four “main” concerns with the application
These included the increased volume of traffic down a quiet country lane as well as the toilet facilities proposed for the scheme.
Cllr Howarth believed that it was “easy” for officers to say they would enforce the 80-guest limit, but he didn’t believe it would be the case.
Cllr Howarth’s Llanelly Hill ward colleague, and leader of Monmouthshire County Council Mary Anne Brocklesby also spoke against the application.
Cllr Brocklesby (Labour) said: “The only access to the site is a narrow green lane.
“The volume of traffic is already affecting normal traffic in Gilwern and it’s unclear whether any traffic impact assessment was carried out during previous events held under temporary notices.
“Without this we don’t have any accurate understanding of congestion or the environmental impact associated with events at this site.”
Cllr Brocklesby said the highways assessment had not been updated since May 2024.
Cllr Brocklesby said: “This is despite the significant changes since then, community speed watch data collected throughout 2025 show persistent speeding enough for Gwent Police to designate Go Safe patrols.”
“This lane is meant to be a quiet safe route for walkers, cyclists, people with mobility scooters and those with prams, event related traffic conflicts with that purpose.”
Monmouthshire council’s highway development officer Mark Davies had stressed several times during the meeting that highways officers were happy with the proposal.
He added that the guests were not going to be arriving “en-masse” and would be spread through the day – and there was also the potential for guests to be transported there by a mini-bus
Cllr Handel Davies (Carmarthenshire) said: “The fundamental question is that the application is for 80 (guests) but it’s been promoted for 200.
“Therein lies the concern for most people, that’s the crux of a lot of issues.
‘It’s the key question.”
Mr Davies added: “My highways authority team has commented on the application that’s before you.
“We are not commenting on what’s happened in the past or potentially in the future – the application is for an 80-guest wedding venue, and we comment on that basis.
“This site is deemed suitable.”
Cllr Huw Williams (Powys) said: “I can’t see any material planning considerations to turn this down.
He put forward a motion “to test the committe” and hold a vote to accept the planning officer’s recommendation
Cllr Edwin Roderick (Powys) seconded the proposal and eight members voted for granting the application and two against.
