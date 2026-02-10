The political revelations about the conduct of Peter Mandelson and his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, one of the world’s most prolific paedophiles and child sex traffickers, are absolutely shocking. It is unbelievable that the Prime Minister and his aides considered Mandelson an appropriate appointment to lead diplomatic relations with the United States, despite official vetting documents highlighting the close nature of the relationship. Further documents released appear to show that at the height of the 2008-09 financial crash, Peter Mandelson, then de facto deputy prime minister to Gordon Brown, was leaking confidential information, betraying our country and trying to influence government policy to benefit his friend Epstein. This is undoubtedly the biggest political scandal in the past century.