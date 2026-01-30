A crucial part of this story is Monmouthshire Autism in Schools and Settings (MASS). This programme has quietly but steadily changed how autism is understood and supported across the county. Grounded in the idea that autism is a difference, not a deficit, MASS has invested heavily in staff confidence and understanding. More than 1,300 practitioners have taken part in specialist training and every school and early years setting now has an autism champion - someone who knows the children, knows the staff and helps make inclusion really work in practice.