In Magor, I recently joined Cllr John Crook and Cllr Angela Sandles to visit the proposed site for Magor Walkway Station.
John shared his memories of the station that once stood there when he was a child. Today, we’re fighting for a station to be built here again.
Just last week, I met with the Welsh Government to make the case for Magor Walkway Station once again and push for progress.
We now have the funding in place from UK Government, and my focus is firmly on making sure this station is prioritised and spades are in the ground as soon as possible.I’m hopeful we’ll hear more in the coming weeks.
Over in Caldicot, I recently met with local residents Matthew and Ollie, who are campaigning for a brand-new skate park.The current skate park is clearly well used, but it’s in urgent need of a full revamp. Residents have even been filling in cracks themselves just to keep it usable, which simply isn’t right.
It was good to meet Town Cllr Rachel Grumbach and a representative from Monmouthshire County Council to discuss how this project could move forward.From my end, I’ll be exploring funding options, providing a letter of support, and doing everything I can to help make this happen.
These spaces really matter - especially at a time when we want to get children off their phones and out of their rooms.
In Monmouth, I recently held a flooding support surgery for residents and business owners who are still dealing with the aftermath of the devastating floods.Hundreds of homes and businesses were badly damaged, and the impact is still being felt.I’ve also written to the Prime Minister requesting additional funding to help Monmouth’s high street recover, and my team continues to work through flood-related casework.
On the topic of our rivers, cleaning them up after years of pollution remains one of my top priorities.
I recently raised this in Westminster; it’s simply not right that water company bosses can receive huge bonuses while polluting our rivers.
That’s why I helped develop the Water (Special Measures) Act, which bans bonuses for poor performance and enforces heavy fines and penalties for those who break the rules.
The UK Government is working on new legislation to go even further to prevent water pollution - all part of the plan to halve sewage pollution in our rivers by 2030.
Whether it’s pushing for new major infrastructure, supporting local campaigns, or holding the Government to account in Parliament, my focus remains the same: listening to residents and working to deliver real, tangible change here in Monmouthshire.
