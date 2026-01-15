It’s a new year, and I’m back in Westminster, making sure Monmouthshire’s voice is heard loud and clear.
One of the issues I recently raised in Parliament was support for Ukrainian refugees living here in Monmouthshire.
Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many thousands of people fled the country, and over 400 settled in our community. They are now valued members of Monmouthshire – working locally, setting up businesses, and raising children who are settled in our schools.
When I met with some Ukrainian residents last year, many spoke about the uncertainty surrounding their temporary status and the challenges this creates, particularly around housing and university applications.
I assured them that I would raise these concerns and push for answers.
That’s why I recently questioned the Immigration Minister in Parliament. I was pleased that the Minister confirmed the UK Government is working closely with universities to ensure Ukrainian refugees have clearer, more stable access to higher education and that the visa scheme has been extended by 3.5 years.
I’ll continue doing everything I can to support Monmouthshire’s Ukrainian community and make sure they have the security and support they need.
I was also back in the Commons raising another issue I hear about constantly from residents – poor phone and broadband signal.
For too long, connectivity across Monmouthshire has been extremely poor, particularly in our more rural areas. That’s why I recently launched my campaign to reconnect Monmouthshire.
Alongside meeting mobile firms and broadband providers, the first step was launching a public survey so residents could share their experiences. With more than 500 responses already, the results so far are concerning. People have told me poor signal is affecting their ability to work from home, attend medical appointments, and in some cases even call for help in an emergency.
I recently met with the Digital Economy Minister to present the early findings and discuss how we can improve coverage across the county. The survey is still open, and once it closes, I’ll share the key findings publicly – with providers and in Westminster – to keep up the pressure for change.
Finally, I once again raised Magor Walkway Station in Parliament. As we know, the station would help cut congestion and create new job opportunities for local people.
The Secretary of State confirmed work is ongoing with the Welsh Government and Welsh Rail Board to decide which stations are prioritised, with an update expected soon.
In the meantime, I’ll keep lobbying both the UK and Welsh Governments to make sure Magor Walkway Station finally becomes a reality.
