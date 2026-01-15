For too long, connectivity across Monmouthshire has been extremely poor, particularly in our rural areas. That’s why I recently launched my campaign to reconnect Monmouthshire.

Alongside meeting mobile firms and broadband providers, the first step was launching a public survey so residents could share their experiences. With more than 500 responses already, the results so far are concerning.

People have told me poor signal is affecting their ability to work from home, attend medical appointments, and in some cases even call for help in an emergency....