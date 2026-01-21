Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve continued to push forward on a number of important local issues across Monmouthshire.
In Monmouth, nearly everything is now ready to begin repairs on Inglis Bridge and finally get it reopened. There is just one final permission needed from Natural Resources Wales before full repair works can move ahead.
My office and I have written to NRW asking that this final sign-off be dealt with as quickly as possible.
I’ll be honest, this process has been frustrating, and I know many of you will feel the same way. Monmouthshire County Council and I have been doing everything possible to get works started as soon as we can, but there have been what feel like endless hoops to jump through to secure the correct permissions.
I’ve been bringing agencies together through regular meetings, making constant check-in calls, and writing letters to push each stage forward.
We are close now, and I’m hopeful that works will be green-lit soon. I’ll make sure to keep you updated.
I was also out door-knocking in Chepstow last week, speaking directly with residents, and two issues came up time and again on the doorstep: accessibility at the station, and traffic.
In Chepstow, more than 700 people have already signed my petition calling for Chepstow Train Station to be made fully accessible.
I’ve also written to the Welsh Government asking them to ensure that Chepstow is placed at the very top of the list for accessibility funding, so step-free access can finally be delivered.
It simply isn’t right that disabled people with mobility issues, wheelchairs, or prams are unable to access one of the platforms – forcing passengers to travel into England before coming back into Wales.
Both Chepstow Town Council and Monmouthshire County Council have been pressing this issue for some time, and I’ll continue pushing alongside them.
In regard to traffic, while this is devolved, my team and I are working with Monmouthshire County Council, the Welsh Government, and Transport for Wales to push for updates on proposed solutions, particularly around Highbeech Roundabout.
I know how frustrating traffic is, particularly in this area. I will make sure that action is taken as quickly as possible to help alleviate this.
Last week, I also had the pleasure of visiting Undy Primary School to meet Charlotte, the winner of my Christmas Card Competition. Her design was chosen from hundreds of entries across Monmouthshire, and it was wonderful to meet her in person and present her with the award. I also enjoyed answering pupils’ brilliant questions about my role as their MP.
