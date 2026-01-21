In Monmouth, nearly everything is now ready to begin repairs on Inglis Bridge and finally get it reopened. There is just one final permission needed from Natural Resources Wales before full repair works can move ahead. I’ll be honest, this process has been frustrating, and I know many of you will feel the same way. Monmouthshire County Council and I have been doing everything possible to get works started as soon as we can, but there have been what feel like endless hoops to jump through to secure the correct permissions...