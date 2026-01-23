“He was definitely a leprechaun, but with the exception of the sleeves of his jacket, he was all dressed in black. And his hair wasn’t red, it was black and trimmed quite short. But the most striking thing about him was that he wasn’t sporting one of those silly hipster beards like the rest of his kind, but rocking the sort of designer stubble we don’t really see outside of the 1990s. In a certain light, he kind of looked like George Michael, if George had been seriously hard and about a foot shorter.