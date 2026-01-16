Currently, Wales has no first-time buyers support which means that a family in Chepstow, just a short distance from the English border can pay thousands of pounds more in tax than for the same property in England. To make matters worse, families in England get support for childcare costs for children from 9 months old, this is not the case in Wales which means that the average family could end up paying more than £4,000 more in childcare per year for a two-year-old child.