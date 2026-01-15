This month, the implications of rushing patients out of hospital before proper preparations are taken was laid bare when a member of staff was contacted by the manager of a care home in Monmouthshire. The manager had details of a distressing incident involving an elderly woman who had been admitted to hospital with symptoms of a stroke. She was returned to the care home following a short stay at The Grange with no prior warning to staff at the care home. Not only that, but there was also no verbal or written handover, no discharge paperwork, and no personal belongings. She arrived back at the care home without clothing and with a cannula still in her arm. This woman, who has dementia, had significantly deteriorated in the eyes of the care home staff following her hospital stay. They said she was unable to speak or use utensils upon her return.