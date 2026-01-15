This month I got the opportunity to respond to a government statement on winter pressures in the NHS. I had direct experience of this topic following my tumble early in December which resulted in the rupture of my patella tendon. My experience at The Grange Hospital over several days of waiting for an operation underlined the major problem we have with capacity in the system. Staff are doing their utmost to give patients the best possible experience but they are often unable to deliver the care they want – or signed up to provide – due to a lack of beds and resources.
This month, the implications of rushing patients out of hospital before proper preparations are taken was laid bare when a member of staff was contacted by the manager of a care home in Monmouthshire. The manager had details of a distressing incident involving an elderly woman who had been admitted to hospital with symptoms of a stroke. She was returned to the care home following a short stay at The Grange with no prior warning to staff at the care home. Not only that, but there was also no verbal or written handover, no discharge paperwork, and no personal belongings. She arrived back at the care home without clothing and with a cannula still in her arm. This woman, who has dementia, had significantly deteriorated in the eyes of the care home staff following her hospital stay. They said she was unable to speak or use utensils upon her return.
These are the real consequences of policies that move patients out of hospitals before they are ready to leave. While it is right that the government seeks to ease winter pressures and free up hospital beds, it cannot come at the cost of humanity and good patient care and wellbeing.
The Labour Government’s shrinking of the capacity of community and primary care facilities in Wales in the years they have been running the NHS has undoubtedly played a part in increasing pressure on A&E settings like The Grange. Last year alone there were 60,000 recorded attendances at Emergency Departments where the patient was referred for treatment in primary or community settings.
In May’s Senedd elections, people have a chance to vote against the status quo in Welsh politics and I will be campaigning flat out to present the case that they opt for Plaid Cymru’s vision to improve, enhance and protect the NHS among other policies to improve our nation.
