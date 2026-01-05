At present, the Senedd has fewer Members than some of Wales' local councils, and far fewer per head than the legislatures of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. That often means that the decisions that get made aren't being scrutinised properly, and the laws that get passed aren't being tested robustly enough. It means money can sometimes be spent inefficiently, and opportunities for change can be missed. The changes being brought into effect this May aren't just meant to bolster the number of politicians, but rather, to improve the effectiveness of our democracy: those daily decisions that affect our lives. Having a properly functioning democracy is important for everyone, no matter their own political views. It's one of the reasons I find it difficult when I hear people sometimes say that they don't care about politics: politics isn't something that happens in remote rooms or dusty corridors, it's the decision on whether to fund road gritters properly, to invest adequately in our education and health budgets, on whether to ensure there's enough support for older people in their homes. Those decisions being made matter - politics should matter to everyone.