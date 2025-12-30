Under the new rules, 100% relief will apply only to the first £2.5 million of qualifying agricultural property. Farmers are different to any other profession because they can’t farm without an asset – the land. On paper it might seem thar farmers are asset rich, but the reality is that profit margins are wafer-thin and many farmers are hanging on in there by their finger-tips. Keir Starmer claims these changes will only affect the largest estates, but that just isn’t the case. In Monmouthshire, where land values have soared, many family farms will breach this threshold through no fault of their own. These are not corporate agribusinesses; they are multi-generational family businesses, rooted in sustainability and guardianship of their community.