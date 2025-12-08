Happy New Year to everyone across Monmouthshire!2026 is going to be an exciting year for us all, and I remain as committed as ever to working tirelessly on your behalf - present on the ground here in our communities, and fighting our corner in Westminster.As your MP, my priorities are clear. First and foremost, supporting residents will always be at the heart of everything I do. Last year, my team and I responded to over 10,000 emails and helped resolve more than 1,440 individual issues - from pensions and passports to housing, benefits, and helping secure thousands of pounds in backdated payments owed to residents. We will continue to be here for you every single day, offering help and making sure your voice is heard.Second, I will continue standing up for Monmouthshire in Westminster. My focus is on ensuring that the concerns of local people are heard loud and clear. My process remains simple: listen to residents - through emails, calls, meetings, and visits - and then take those issues directly to Parliament, whether through questions in the Chamber or meetings with Ministers.Third, I’ll keep pushing forward the important campaigns we’ve been building together here at home.This includes: