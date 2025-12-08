Happy New Year to everyone across Monmouthshire!2026 is going to be an exciting year for us all, and I remain as committed as ever to working tirelessly on your behalf - present on the ground here in our communities, and fighting our corner in Westminster.As your MP, my priorities are clear. First and foremost, supporting residents will always be at the heart of everything I do. Last year, my team and I responded to over 10,000 emails and helped resolve more than 1,440 individual issues - from pensions and passports to housing, benefits, and helping secure thousands of pounds in backdated payments owed to residents. We will continue to be here for you every single day, offering help and making sure your voice is heard.Second, I will continue standing up for Monmouthshire in Westminster. My focus is on ensuring that the concerns of local people are heard loud and clear. My process remains simple: listen to residents - through emails, calls, meetings, and visits - and then take those issues directly to Parliament, whether through questions in the Chamber or meetings with Ministers.Third, I’ll keep pushing forward the important campaigns we’ve been building together here at home.This includes:
- Ensuring Inglis Bridge is re-opened as soon as possible
- Pushing to make Chepstow Train Station fully accessible
- Working to secure more banking hubs across our high streets
- Delivering better mobile phone signal and broadband through my “Reconnect Monmouthshire” campaign
- Making sure work begins on Magor Walkway Station - a project that will transform transport for thousands of residents
- And many more local campaigns, which we’ll continue driving forward in the months ahead.
Alongside these local campaigns, I also remain committed to three priorities that matter deeply to me.A stronger economy: Monmouthshire is home to fantastic businesses, and I’ll keep working to ensure they have the support needed to thrive and create well-paid jobs for local people as well as thriving high streets.Protecting our environment: We’ve already made great progress on cleaning up our rivers, but there is much more to do. I will continue using every tool available - in Parliament and locally - to clean up our rivers for good.Fighting for fairness: Everyone deserves fairness, dignity, and the chance to succeed, no matter their background. Throughout my career, I have campaigned against inequality. This year, I will continue this work, including seeking reforms to the Child Maintenance Service so perpetrators cannot use the system to abuse their former partners.These are my main priorities for 2026. I’m full of optimism and, with your support, I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.Happy New Year, Monmouthshire!
