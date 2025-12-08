Nadolig Llawen – Merry Christmas to everyone across Monmouthshire! As we reach the end of another year, I want to take a moment to thank you for the privilege of serving as your MP. It continues to be an incredible honour, and I am so grateful for your support. I find Christmas is a great time to reflect on everything we’ve achieved together, and looking back at this year, we’ve made some fantastic progress. Whether it’s progress in cleaning up our rivers by banning bonuses for water company bosses who pollute, securing £1 million for the River Wye Action Plan, £1.5 million for Pride in Place to improve our communities and high streets, or £1 million to reopen Inglis Bridge, there is so much to celebrate. We also saw £445 million invested into Welsh rail, bringing Magor Walkway Station closer than ever. These achievements wouldn’t be possible without your support – they came from your emails, your phone calls, and our conversations. All of us who live here want to make our home an even better place to live, and together, we’re making it happen. Over the past 12 months, my team and I have not stopped working tirelessly to support residents.
This includes:
• Responding to over 10,000 emails and resolving more than 1,440 issues – including helping secure thousands of pounds in backdated payments owed to residents, such as £8,000 in delayed Pension Credit for one constituent and £1,700 for another
• Carrying out over 150 visits and meetings across Monmouthshire, and holding more than 20 advice surgeries, directly supporting over 100 residents
• Speaking up for Monmouthshire in Parliament over 100 times – on river pollution, Magor Walkway Station, crime and violence against women and girls, transport, and much more. Through spending so much time across the county, I have the privilege of meeting the extraordinary people who make up our communities: volunteers, charities, organisations, and entrepreneurs. All doing everything they can to build a brilliant county.
Our community spirit here in Monmouthshire is like no other. We saw that especially clearly during the devastating floods after Storm Claudia. The way residents, volunteers, churches, charities, emergency services, local businesses and councillors pulled together was remarkable.
So I hope you all have a peaceful and joyful Christmas this year – and that you get the rest we all need, surrounded by our loved ones. Nadolig Llawen, and I look forward to continuing our work together in the New Year.
Comments
