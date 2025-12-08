Nadolig Llawen – Merry Christmas to everyone across Monmouthshire! As we reach the end of another year, I want to take a moment to thank you for the privilege of serving as your MP. It continues to be an incredible honour, and I am so grateful for your support. I find Christmas is a great time to reflect on everything we’ve achieved together, and looking back at this year, we’ve made some fantastic progress. Whether it’s progress in cleaning up our rivers by banning bonuses for water company bosses who pollute, securing £1 million for the River Wye Action Plan, £1.5 million for Pride in Place to improve our communities and high streets, or £1 million to reopen Inglis Bridge, there is so much to celebrate. We also saw £445 million invested into Welsh rail, bringing Magor Walkway Station closer than ever. These achievements wouldn’t be possible without your support – they came from your emails, your phone calls, and our conversations. All of us who live here want to make our home an even better place to live, and together, we’re making it happen. Over the past 12 months, my team and I have not stopped working tirelessly to support residents.