I want to start this week’s column by addressing the recent closure of the Prince of Wales Bridge.
The closure was a major blow to Monmouthshire. I know it caused extensive and frustrating delays to people’s journeys - particularly for those needing to get to and from work, and for businesses waiting to make deliveries in and out of Wales.
The impact was made worse by the closure of the M48 Bridge due to high winds, which is currently closed to HGVs.
I have written to Minister Simon Lightwood and National Highways requesting a meeting to understand how National Highways intends to address bridge safety issues to ensure we can limit future closures and avoid the disruption residents faced yesterday.
This closure has exacerbated existing traffic problems in Monmouthshire, particularly around Magor and Undy as well as Chepstow.
I know that roads in these areas are already overwhelmed at peak times, and any issues with the M4 Bridge exacerbate this. Maintaining the M4 and M48 bridges properly, in order to minimise closures, is absolutely vital - especially given the wider traffic pressures already facing the area.
Moving forward, we need to take a fresh look at our local infrastructure to make sure it is both safe and reliable, minimising disruption as much as possible.
I will continue pressing for answers and ensure residents’ voices are fully heard throughout the process.
I also want to welcome the good news regarding the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.
After real concerns about the future water supply, the Welsh Government has now agreed a water-supply arrangement between Glandŵr Cymru, the Canal & River Trust in Wales, and Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water that secures the future of the Mon and Brecon Canal.
Earlier in the year, I met with the Canal & River Trust and ABC Leisure Group at Goytre Wharf, where I heard directly from business owners about the risks to the local economy if the canal’s future wasn’t secured.
I then raised these concerns with Welsh Government, urging them to work closely with the Canal & River Trust to find a fair and sustainable solution.
The Monmouthshire & Brecon Canal is not only a site of huge historical importance for our county – it also contributes over £20 million a year to the local economy, including nearly 300 hospitality venues located within a mile of its banks.
This was a very worrying time for us all, and I’m delighted that Welsh Government has worked with all partners to reach a deal that provides a long-term solution.
