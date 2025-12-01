It beggars belief that more had not been done before Storm Claudia hit us, with Skenfrith being hit four times in six years now with significant flooding, the recent being by far the worst which no one was prepared for. Grosmont was cut off from England due to infrastructure damage which raised serious safety concerns as emergency services could not get through. Our communities cannot continue to live in fear and we need to better prepare with more significant investment in preventative measures, and a return to basic practices of clearing drains and ditches.