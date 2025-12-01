The past couple of weeks have been incredibly tough for many across Monmouthshire as Storm Claudia brought the worst flooding we have seen in years.
In Monmouth the scenes were heartbreaking. Homes and businesses were left underwater and families lost treasured belongings. I met with residents in Monmouth, Pandy, Skenfrith and Grosmont to see the damage first-hand when it happened and since, to speak with those beginning the long clean up.What has stood out most is the remarkable community spirit that communities across our county have shown.
I want to thank every single person who has stepped forward in whatever way that has been. You have shown the very best of Monmouthshire. As well as support for our homes and businesses affected, it is clear that our flood defences, preventative measures and drainage systems need to be looked at, cleared and replaced. Urgent investment is needed. I was disappointed not to see extra support for Monmouthshire announced in the UK Budget and I will continue to push hard for more urgent and substantial action from Welsh Government, NRW and MCC.
It beggars belief that more had not been done before Storm Claudia hit us, with Skenfrith being hit four times in six years now with significant flooding, the recent being by far the worst which no one was prepared for. Grosmont was cut off from England due to infrastructure damage which raised serious safety concerns as emergency services could not get through. Our communities cannot continue to live in fear and we need to better prepare with more significant investment in preventative measures, and a return to basic practices of clearing drains and ditches.
The UK Budget has been an absolute disaster for rural Monmouthshire. Farmers, small businesses and hard working people have been hit hard, which will force some businesses to close, jobs to go and some of our small family farms to be lost forever. Instead of supporting those who feed us and provide much needed jobs, the Government has favoured giving more to those who do not work instead.
I would have expected our MP Catherine Fookes to be fighting harder for our communities, given her closeness to Keir Starmer, as his private secretary, especially with so many Monmouthshire livelihoods at stake. Labour delivered record tax rises last week, breaking yet another manifesto commitment to not do exactly that. And how, just how, have we reached a point in our country where farmers protesting peacefully in London, many from our county, were arrested.
At the Royal Welsh Winter Fair, farmers from right across our region spoke to me about SFS, TB, NVZs, Avian Flu and Bluetongue which all continue to cause concern, as well as the Family Farm Tax which simply must be scrapped. Many constituents have raised concerns following the Budget, about shotgun and firearms licensing rules, which could encroach on farming practices, cost rural jobs, damage businesses and further weaken the rural economy.
Monmouthshire is a strong and resilient county, but it needs a Government that recognises its challenges and supports the people who live and work here. My priority continues to be standing up for our communities and ensuring that rural Wales gets the attention and support it deserves.
In better news, this week I met with representatives from the Welsh Government alongside Raglan and Mitchel Troy Community Councils, to discuss ongoing safety concerns around the unsafe Raglan A40 junctions. There has been progress on short-term solutions, which is welcome, but it is still very slow. Collectively, we are still pushing for a safer long-term solution, which in reality will probably take a new Government in the Senedd to deliver now.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.