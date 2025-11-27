Last week, the UK Government’s Budget was unveiled, setting out spending plans for the years ahead.
It is a budget with fairness at its heart - and within it are several major wins for us here in Monmouthshire.
One of the most significant announcements was the removal of the pernicious two-child benefit cap, which was brought in by the previous government.
Alongside other cost-saving measures brought forward by UK and Welsh Governments, the lifting of the cap means fewer families will struggle to pay their bills and fewer children will go hungry.
Its removal is expected to benefit 1,200 children here in Monmouthshire, and in total, it will lift 450,000 children out of poverty.
This is why I came into politics – to ensure fairness and that those who are the most vulnerable in society get the support they need to thrive.
Additionally, from April 2026, households will save £150 on their energy bills through the removal of some levies. The Warm Home Discount has also been expanded, meaning six million households will receive an additional £150 off their bills. In total, some households could see savings of up to £300 on their energy bills.
There was also welcome news that more money will be put in the pockets for both workers and pensioners.
The minimum wage for 18–20-year-olds will rise to £10.85, and the National Living Wage will increase to £12.71. The state pension will also increase by 4.8 per cent, keeping the commitment to the triple lock.
I was also pleased to see the creation of the South Wales AI Growth Zone, which will bring more than 5,000 new jobs to our region over the next decade.
South Wales is already growing its tech sector, and this investment will help strengthen the UK’s role as a global leader in AI. With the £10m investment to support highly skilled jobs in the semiconductor cluster here, this will only benefit companies in our tech corridor in Magor and Caldicot.
I am also delighted that this Budget builds on last year’s, which gave Wales the highest settlement ever from the UK Government under devolution. The budget will mean nearly £1 billion more for the Welsh Government in spending power next year, on top of the nearly £5 billion extra in financial settlements agreed earlier this year.
This shows the power of two Labour governments working together.
And of course we also have the £1.5m allocated specifically to Monmouthshire from the Pride in Place scheme to revive our high streets and community spaces.
As always, if you ever need my help, please get in touch - my team and I are here to support you.
