Last week, Monmouthshire endured one of the most distressing flooding events in recent memory. Communities across Monmouth, Abergavenny, Skenfrith and outlying rural areas suffered deep and lasting damage.
Families have been driven from their homes, businesses have been left counting the cost, and the emotional toll will be felt long after the water and mess has receded. What we have lived through is nothing short of heartbreaking, and the impact will remain with us for years to come.
Yet in the middle of such devastation, something remarkable happened. Before the rain had even stopped, our communities stepped forward. Neighbours, friends and strangers rolled up their sleeves and got to work, mopping floors, clearing debris, checking on the elderly, offering their homes, food and a moment of comfort away from the devastation. In the worst of times, Monmouthshire showed its best side.
Emergency services have been outstanding, responding with speed and compassion. Council staff worked around the clock, and I want to give particular thanks to our waste and recycling teams who have gone above and beyond, clearing streets, removing ruined belongings, and supporting residents who face the unimaginable.
Within hours, Monmouthshire County Council and our town and community councils coordinated a joined-up emergency response. Officers and elected members have been out speaking to almost every household affected, making sure no one is left to cope alone.
An emergency Humanitarian Assistance Centre was established very quickly at Monmouth’s Shire Hall where residents can get advice on insurance, housing, financial support and more. Our own contact centre has been fielding calls continuously, directing people to the right support.
The Monmouth Mayor’s Fund has exceeded all expectations thanks to the generosity of local people. And I welcome the Welsh Government’s announcement of an additional £2.5 million in emergency funding, which will allow for business rate relief and council tax support for those affected. Every affected household will be able to claim. Our authority has dedicated Storm Claudia Updates webpages with a wealth of information.
As we move from emergency response to long-term recovery, there must be a thorough review of the flood protection measures currently in place. We will work closely with others to ensure that lessons are learned and that future resilience is strengthened.
Monmouthshire has taken an extremely heavy blow. But this county had shown extraordinary resilience, compassion, and unity. I could not be prouder of how people have come together, helping, comforting, and rebuilding, step by step.
We will get through this and we will do it together.
