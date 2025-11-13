A big part of my job as your MP is taking the issues that matter most to people here in Monmouthshire and raising them directly in Parliament. Whether it’s through emails, casework, door-knocking sessions or surveys - my process is simple: keep listening to residents’ concerns and look for ways to raise these issues in Westminster and push for positive change. One issue that’s been raised with me recently is concern about the future of the state pension, after comments from the Conservative Party suggesting that if they were ever back in Government, they would look at means-testing it...