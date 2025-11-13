A big part of my job as your MP is taking the issues that matter most to people here in Monmouthshire and raising them directly in Parliament. Whether it’s through emails, casework, door-knocking sessions or surveys - my process is simple: keep listening to residents’ concerns and look for ways to raise these issues in Westminster and push for positive change.
One issue that’s been raised with me recently is concern about the future of the state pension, after comments from the Conservative Party suggesting that if they were ever back in Government, they would look at means-testing it.
This has understandably caused deep worry among residents, many of whom have worked hard all their lives and built up modest savings.
So I raised the issue in Parliament and asked the Government to confirm whether the state pension will remain universal. I was assured that under this Labour Government, the state pension will stay as it is – universal and available for all. I know this will come as a huge relief to many.
Another local issue I raised is Magor Walkway Station. I’m delighted the UK Government committed £445 million in funding for South Wales Rail so we finally have the investment needed in Wales. In Parliament, I continue to push for some of that funding to be used to press ahead with building Magor Walkway Station.
The Government confirmed they are working with the Wales Rail Board and the Welsh Government to decide the next steps for Magor Station, and I won’t stop pushing until it’s delivered.
Another serious issue I’ve been working on is reforming the Child Maintenance Service (CMS). I regularly hear from local residents – mostly women – who are still being financially abused by ex-partners using the CMS system.
Too often, perpetrators hide their income to avoid paying what they owe, leaving children without the support they need. That’s why I organised a meeting with Baroness Sherlock from the Department for Work and Pensions to push for urgent reform.
The system needs to change, and I’ll do everything I can to make sure it does.
Finally, I welcomed the £1.5 million given to Monmouthshire through the UK Government’s Pride in Place Fund. I know from my recent ‘Coffee with Cath’ session in Monmouth just how vital investment in our high streets is.
This funding will help breathe life back into our towns - supporting local regeneration, and will be spent on projects chosen by Monmouthshire County Council.
My focus, both here and in Westminster, will always stay the same: listening to your concerns, focusing on local issues, taking action, and making sure Monmouthshire’s voice is heard.
