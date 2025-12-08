One of the events most important to me is White Ribbon Day on November 25, when communities not just here but across the world call for an end to violence against women and girls.
The days itself marks the start of two weeks of activism in an international campaign encouraging all of us to speak up, to challenge harmful attitudes and to support those affected by abuse. This year’s theme, We Speak Up, should remind everyone that silence connives to allow violence to continue.
In Monmouthshire, we remain committed to tackling Violence Against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence (VAWDASV). Preventing such abuse includes listening, understanding and being willing to challenge behaviours that put women at risk.
As part of our continued work, Cabinet Members joined partners at Gwent Police Headquarters for a regional White Ribbon event. It included an art exhibition of works by members of a community arts project and explored themes of memory, feminism and resilience, while confronting the realities of violence against women. It was hosted by Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Mudd and brought together organisations across Gwent who are working collectively to prevent abuse and to improve support for survivors.
Many Monmouthshire councillors also attended the Gwent WI’s ‘Light a Candle’ ceremony on November 26 at the Priory Church of St Mary in Usk. It was a moving service full of reflection, readings and powerful testimonies. We are grateful to the WI for their continued and passionate commitment to raising awareness.
One of the most striking parts of the service was a wedding dress created by local artist Liz Davies, embroidered with the names of 100 women killed by men in 2022. The piece is inspired by Kirstie Macleod’s Red Dress Project, which brings together embroidered stories from women around the world. Liz’s work is a haunting and poignant reminder of the lives lost and of the importance of speaking up.
Now we are honoured to display the dress in the lobby at County Hall, Usk, and I encourage residents to visit our headquarters and see the moving artwork. White ribbons are also available for a small donation, with all proceeds supporting Cyfannol Women’s Aid.
I urge everyone, especially men and boys, to make the White Ribbon Day promise to never use, excuse or remain silent about men’s violence against women.
Help is always available via the Live Fear Free Helpline on 0808 80 10 800.
Together, we speak up.
