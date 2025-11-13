“‘Outstanding marine!’ I replied. “But before I could grill Tyke further about his hypnotism tricks or if David Blaine was available for one-to-one magic lessons, he just turned on the Mission Impossible theme music on the portable Bluetooth speaker he carries everywhere with him and shouted, ‘On my lead, boys! My Black Hawk is just over there. I’m going to make a run for it. Once I’m in the cockpit and reassured it’s fully functional, I’ll give you the thumbs up, and you come running. I’ll be able to provide you with cover fire if needed. So on my word, go!’”