“It felt like my mind was melting, and the full scale of the universe was exploding in my eyes. One minute, I felt the pain of the world, and the next, I felt nothing. I was terrorised by time, but I also felt as if history was my plaything. I was a god observing myself from above the clouds, and I was also the tiny speck of sand being trampled beneath my feet. “My mind felt like it was a tiny spark spat into the endless night from the bonfire to end all infernos. Everything that ever was and will be felt like it was happening all at once.