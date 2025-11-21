It has been just over a week since the devastating flooding caused by Storm Claudia, and we need to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has stepped forward to help.
The support given, whether through the difficult work of cleaning up, or providing practical assistance and accommodation, has helped so many in their hour of need and made an extraordinary difference.
Over the past week, I have heard deeply distressing stories from families and businesses whose lives have been turned upside down. Yet alongside these accounts of loss, I have also witnessed remarkable acts of generosity, resilience, and community spirit.
I want to pay tribute again to our emergency services—all the blue-light teams, along with the many MCC’s staff working so hard across the county. All played vital roles in protecting and supporting those affected, in incredibly challenging conditions. We owe them our sincere gratitude.
Although many areas have now been cleared and things are looking more normal, the financial consequences of this disaster will continue to be felt for months. In Monmouth many local businesses were unable to secure flood insurance, and those who did now face significant excesses due to their proximity to the river.
I spoke with business owners who have lost tens of thousands worth of goods and bookings with no insurance to cover it.
Monmouth was hit badly but many other areas were hit hard such as the people of Skenfrith a community that faced its worst ever flooding, a real tragedy. Sadly, they sometimes feel forgotten. One resident told me they feel they must rely solely on themselves because of their village’s size and location. No community should ever feel this way.
I also want to mention Abergavenny also hit hard, the communities of Little Mill, Grosmont and many others all of whom have been impacted badly by the unprecedented effects of Storm Claudia.
I will continue to use my position to support all of those areas and those affected wherever they are in the county.
I have met and spoken with the Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs about the urgent need for support and look forward to working with the government to ensure further assistance is rolled out for businesses.
Whilst the announcement of funding for individuals and businesses from Welsh Government and MCC is extremely welcome, I will continue to monitor its rollout and endeavour to get the support needed especially for businesses facing immense pressure as we approach Christmas.
In the meantime, let’s do all we can to support our high streets and businesses by shopping locally over coming weeks in the run up to Christmas.
