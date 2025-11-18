The floods across Monmouthshire have been heartbreaking.
I’ve been on the ground as much as possible across Monmouth and Abergavenny - speaking to residents and business owners and supporting the clean-up in any way I can. I know how devastating this has been for those whose homes and businesses have been affected.
In Skenfrith, I spoke with local residents to see how they were coping. Every house in the village was flooded – just as they have been every single year for the past five years. It’s incredibly tough for the people who live there: the stress every time it rains, the rush to move belongings upstairs, the hope that the water won’t enter the house - all dependent on the individual protection measures each resident has put in place.
Household protection measures are simply not enough. What the village needs – as they’ve told me time and time again – is “Pumps Not Promises.” I’ll continue lobbying NRW to try and make that happen.
I also want to say a huge thank you to the emergency services and SARA for their tireless work evacuating people and now helping with the cleanup cross the county.
MCC teams have been busy collecting waste, supporting residents, and helping to pump out homes and businesses in Monmouth.
I also saw the countless donations being made to the Methodist Church, and the incredible hard work of many town and county councillors from across Monmouthshire.
The Mayor of Monmouth has also launched a fundraiser for affected residents - you can consider donating by visiting their website
In both Abergavenny and Monmouth, I met with various businesses that were impacted by the flooding - and they’re already busy cleaning up and getting ready to open again.
Our priority right now must be supporting all businesses impacted by the flooding to reopen as soon as possible. Please remember everyone to shop local, our towns are still open for business!
At the time of writing, I have already met with UK Flooding Minister Emma Hardy to request urgent funding, and asked Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies for funding from Welsh Government.
There will also be a time in the months ahead to reflect on what happened in Monmouth and to make sure lessons are learned.
