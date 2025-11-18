At the time of writing, emergency services along with council teams continue to respond to the severe flooding we experienced in multiple locations around the county, Skenfrith, Grosmont, Monkswood, Little Mill, Abergavenny and of course, worst affected was Monmouth. Watching the videos of the sheer power of the water pouring down Monnow Street, it is remarkable that no one lost their life. The emergency teams were incredible and came to Monmouthshire from all over South Wales and beyond. I was chatting to firefighters a few evenings ago from Porth, who were actually on their day off but felt compelled to come to Monmouth to help the relief effort.