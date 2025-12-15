Before 2022, free school meals were targeted at families who needed them most. Today, every primary school pupil gets a free lunch, regardless of household income. While ‘free’ sounds appealing, nothing is truly free - it comes at a cost to taxpayers and more importantly, to quality. Welsh Government funding does not cover the full expense of universal provision, forcing local authorities to cut corners. In Monmouthshire, the Labour-led Cabinet has overseen the removal of mid-week roast dinner favourites roast beef and turkey from menus and replaced them with cheap sausages. Parents report children coming home hungry and older pupils in Years 5 and 6 complain that portions are far too small because they’re receiving the same size meals as four and five year olds.