Each puppy is unique in their development and progress and toilet training is no exception. It’s always crucial to remember this as I was so powerfully reminded with Finley. He struggled to hold his wee and poo and seemed very upset when he needed to go, almost like it was a terrible episode for him. He got very upset and it was stressful to see him so upset. I was vigilant with taking him out sometimes every 20 minutes, however, he found it difficult.