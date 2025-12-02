I recently launched a new local campaign here in Monmouthshire - to finally make Chepstow Train Station fully accessible for everyone.
Although the station is receiving much-needed upgrades, there is still no step-free access between platforms.
Right now, wheelchair users, families with prams and anyone with mobility issues cannot access the other platform.
This means that to travel to Newport, some passengers have to go all the way into England and then back into Wales.
This is unfair and discriminatory.
I’ve been working with Monmouthshire County Council and Cllr Paul Griffiths to lobby Welsh Government, UK Government and Network Rail to ensure the station becomes fully accessible.
But I need your help. To make this happen, we need to show just how strongly our community feels.
So I’ve launched a petition calling for step-free access at Chepstow Station.
I brought residents together with Welsh Government, Natural Resources Wales (NRW), Gwent Police and the Wye and Usk Foundation so that people could directly question NRW and push for both immediate and long-term protection.
With major flooding now occurring every year, residents need action now - not in 2027.
After hearing from the community, NRW committed to visiting individual homes before Christmas to identify temporary measures that could then be installed in the new year as house-level defences such as sump pumps. Meanwhile, long-term flood alleviation continues to be developed.
I’ll keep fighting for the protection Skenfrith needs.
On the topic of rivers, I also met with Friends of the River Wye and fellow Wye Catchment MPs to discuss progress on cleaning up the Wye and next steps.
The UK Government has made strong early progress, but there is still much more to do. Cleaning up all of our rivers remains one of my top priorities as your MP.
In Abergavenny, it was a pleasure to mark Parliament Week with visits to Our Lady and St Michael’s Primary School and King Henry School Sixth Form.
I was very impressed with KHS students’ ideas - from producing more of our own energy to investing more in the environment, education and mental health services.
I can’t wait to see the political mark they make in the years ahead.And in Caldicot, I got into the Christmas spirit at the Christmas Lights Switch-On. Congratulations to the Events Committee and Caldicot Town Council for a fantastic event.
It was lovely to join so many of you - a brilliant start to the festive season!
